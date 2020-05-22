Steelers “held back” half their individual game tickets

Getty Images

The Steelers put individual game tickets on sale this morning, but not as many as they normally do.

Per team spokesman Burt Lauten, the team “held back” half the normal inventory today.

“We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year,” Lauten said.

Of course, individual game tickets are what’s left over after season ticket holders are accounted for, and a small percentage of the total number of tickets. But it’s still interesting to see one of the league’s legacy franchises taking a conservative path.

Many teams put individual game tickets on sale as soon as the schedule was announced, with the Jets saying they were going to wait.

Acknowledging the possibility that games might not be played in front of full houses is a harsh reality, as teams can’t promise to have answers for that now