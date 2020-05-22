Tom Brady texted Sean Payton about Week 1 game: “You’re the favorites”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Saints coach Sean Payton have exchanged texts about their teams’ Week One meeting.

Payton said in an Instagram chat with Kay Adams that he and Brady have engaged in some friendly banter since Brady joined the NFC South.

“Yeah, Tampa Week 1, though,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “We want to quiet the canons. That’s what I text Tom. I said ‘Hashtag keep the canons quiet.’ We’ve known each other for years.”

Payton also revealed that Brady is well aware that the Vegas point spreads have the Saints as favorites over his Buccaneers.

“Oh, he laughs. He says, ‘You guys are the favorites. We’re the underdogs.’ Blah blah blah,” Payton said.

The Saints, at home, are favored by 4.5 points over the Buccaneers in Week One.