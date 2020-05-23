Adrian Peterson’s goal: Move past Barry Sanders in career rushing yards

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has an eye on the career rushing leaderboard as he heads into his 14th season.

Peterson is currently fifth in NFL history with 14,216 career rushing yards. In fourth place is Barry Sanders, who had 15,269 yards in his 10 NFL seasons. Peterson hopes he can top Sanders this year.

“That’s definitely one of the goals, passing Barry Sanders would definitely be one of the highlights of my career. What he accomplished, and how I’ve looked up to him, I’ve always wanted to say I did something better than Barry Sanders,” Peterson said on NFL Network.

Topping Sanders this year would require Peterson to gain 1,054 yards this season, and that would be a tall order: Peterson hasn’t gained that many yards in any season since 2015. Peterson, who turned 35 this offseason, may have to play until he’s 36 to move ahead of Sanders.