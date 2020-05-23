Fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative will test tired defenses

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Getty Images

Ever since the Commissioner first floated the fourth-and-15 kickoff concept in his 2012 Time “Enforcer” profile, it has seemed inevitable that it would make its way to the NFL.

It soon could, not as a replacement for the kickoff (yet) but as a twice-per-game alternative to the onside kick, which has become harder than ever to convert, thanks to changes to the kickoff formation that have removed the running start for the kicking team’s players.

Several years ago, someone asked Roger Goodell who he roots for. Said Goodell, “Whoever is trailing.” And it’s that mentality that compels the NFL to come up with ways to allow a team that is behind by multiple scores to close the gap in what otherwise would be a lost cause.

Despite the statistics regarding the usual success rate for fourth-and-15 plays in the normal course of a game, consider a factor that Simms previously mentioned on PFT Live as we discussed the merits, or not, of replacing the onside kick with a one-shot scrimmage play: When it’s time to line up for a fourth-and-15 play as the alternative to an onside kick, it will be the defense that just surrendered a score (possibly at the end of a long drive) that will have to suck it up for one more play. If they fail, they then get to stay out on the field and continue to be gashed while gassed.

Again, it’s good for the game because the team that’s trailing will have even more hope. There’s also something to be said for a team’s fate to be determined by the ability of the defense to make a stop and not the arbitrary bounce or hop or skip of an oblong leather ball.

Right or wrong, the time has come for the fourth-and-15 play. If passed this week, it likely will be a one-year experiment, with the possibility of permanence by 2021. If it sticks, there’s a possibility that it will spread, potentially replacing the kickoff in its entirety.

14 responses to “Fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative will test tired defenses

  1. “Again, it’s good for the game because the team that’s trailing will have even more hope.”

    I don’t think so. I think this will have the unintended consequence of being converted far more often than onside kicks for the reasons you bring up, and allow too many teams to come back from games they should otherwise lose.

    Especially since you know most of those plays will be pass plays, and the league will then have to choose to officiate them like hail mary’s, ie the defense can get away with a lot more bumping and contact, or officiate them like normal so any ticky tack penalty by the D will hand the team going for the 4th and 15 an easy 1st down.

    Nope, this rule change absolutely sucks.

  2. This rule is not good. My concern is that more successful conversions will be the result of penalties, not good plays.

  3. One play will tire the defense?

    Sounds like better conditioning needs to be implemented

  4. Good luck placing bets once this rule is implemented. Anyone saying the risk is higher with the ball at the 25 is failing to see that the team going for the 4-15 has nothing to lose if they are down with next to no time remaining. I see over/unders and point spreads being like playing roulette going forward.

  8. I imagine a lot of teams will be trailing the Redskins at game’s end this season and in desperation might give this gambit a try. But, realistically, does anyone think for a second that Chase Young would allow the quarterback to get the pass off?!!? Not a chance. Chase will snuff out the throw in a blink of an eye so you might as well go for the kickoff.

  9. Like many others I’m against this for obvious reasons one of which is what happens when a defensive penalty is called that gives the offense an automatic 1st down? Go back to the old rule!

  11. No, you just give the penalty yardage and still make them convert the 4th and 15 from the new line of scrimmage. The only weird thing is if the offense scores a TD. You don’t want touchdowns on the onside kick play.

  12. It’s possible for one team to get only one offense possession per game. Final score 70-0

  13. pkrlvr says:
    May 23, 2020 at 11:19 am
    Wouldn’t it be a lot easier to just go back to the old kickoff rules for onsiders only?
    ——–

    Because a guy with a 20 yard full steam running start at a stationary player is dangerous.

  14. Gee good thing they got rid of the PI replay now that there will be a ton more long passes with the game in the line.

    What’s the over/under on teams that get gut punched by bad officiating on these 4th and 15 plays this season?

