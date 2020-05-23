PSL sales reach $549 million at Raiders’ new Las Vegas stadium

Getty Images

The Raiders knew moving from Oakland to Las Vegas would be lucrative, but the revenue at the new stadium is exceeding the team’s expectations.

The Raiders have made $549 million from the sale of personal seat licenses at Allegiant Stadium, more than doubling the team’s initial projections of $250 million, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The additional money from personal seating licenses has allowed the team to add additional features to the stadium, more suites, a field-level club, and enhanced internet connections for fans.

PSLs are non-refundable one-time expenses that give the holders exclusive rights to buy tickets in their seats. PSL holders who don’t buy season tickets can have their PSLs revoked and sold to someone else.

The Raiders sold PSLs for 55,000 of the 65,000 seats at Allegiant Stadium, ranging in price from $500 for the cheap seats to $75,000 for primo locations. About 33,000 PSL buyers are from Nevada and about 7,000 are fans who had season tickets in Oakland. Many PSL owners are from elsewhere in the United States and plan to use NFL tickets in Las Vegas for business and entertainment purposes. The cache of seeing the NFL in the Entertainment Capital of the World made PSLs valuable, although whether there’s still high demand to visit a 65,000-seat stadium after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world remains to be seen.