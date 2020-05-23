Raheem Mostert gaining muscle, planning for a heavier workload

Getty Images

Raheem Mostert has spent time with seven teams over five seasons, but he has only 178 carries in his NFL career. This year he expects something different.

After an excellent postseason that 53 times for 336 yards and five touchdowns, Mostert has earned the right to be the 49ers’ primary ball carrier. And he says he’s bulking up this offseason in an effort to be ready for a heavier workload.

“I’m actually gaining some more muscle, which is kind of bizarre,” Mostert told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m just trying to incorporate those things in my daily workouts so I’m able to take those hits and be one of those guys that are getting 200 carries. I’ve got to get prepared for that. And the only way I know how is to get bulky and stronger.”

Mostert never was a workhorse back in college, either: In his most productive season at Purdue, he had 93 carries for 529 yards. And even in high school Mostert spent more time as a receiver, return man and defensive back than he did running the ball. This may finally be the year when we see whether Mostert can be an every-down back. He’s making sure his body is ready.