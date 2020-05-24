David Shaw already has satisfied his NFL curiosity

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
If Stanford coach David Shaw wanted to make the jump to the NFL, he likely wouldn’t have to do much to conjure interest. The NFL has wanted him for years, but he has rebuffed making the jump from the college to the professional level.

Shaw recently explained to Mike Tirico of NBCSN’s Lunch Talk Live that Shaw already has satisfied any curiosity he may have about coaching in the NFL.

“[M]y career was reversed of many coaches,” Shaw said. “Two years out of college I was coaching in the NFL. So I had nine years of NFL experience, and so I know what that’s about. It doesn’t hold any, ‘Oh my gosh, I wonder what that feels like.’ I know what it feels like. I’ve been there. I coached Hall of Fame players and great players and coached in everything but the Super Bowl, so I know what that feels like. That’s number one.”

Shaw also described his current employment as a “destination” job.

“Stanford’s not a place you just go through, do a good job and jump out of here,” Shaw said. “That’s not the way I see this job. . . . I love being at Stanford because I get the brightest guys, I get the most competitive guys on and off the field. I still tell people I write more recommendations than any football coach in America for graduate school, for job opportunities. I’ve helped guys get to the point where they’re starting their own companies. That doesn’t happen on any other campus other than ours, so I love the energy. I love the passion. Not to mention we’re coming off a pretty darn good decade and ready to start the next decade on a high note also.”

Shaw spent a year with the Eagles, four with the Raiders, and four with the Ravens before moving to the college level in 2006. He succeeded Jim Harbaugh as head coach at Stanford in 2011, and Shaw enters his tenth season in Palo Alto.

Nothing stops NFL teams from trying to hire Shaw, and as with other great college coaches there’s surely a number that will get him to think twice. For now, though, he’s not giving the NFL a thought.

3 responses to “David Shaw already has satisfied his NFL curiosity

  3. Stanford is the perfect place for David Shaw. He’s already financially set for life, so it’s just a matter of quality of life. Just compare his life to an NFL coach. He basically exists on the beautiful Stanford campus, in Palo Alto, California. There isn’t any better climate in the world. He works for intelligent people who have a good perspective. The kids he coaches are some of the most intellectually talented young kids in America. They could have gone to schools where they don’t have to go to class, but these kids are motivated. Now take a look at the NFL owners. Go a head, start writing down names. Jed York. Dan Snyder. Mike Brown. Jimmy Haslam. Stephen Ross. The list goes on. Don’t expect David Shaw to leave Stanford any time soon. Could you imagine getting a phone call at 3:00 A.M. from Dan Snyder because he wants to go over your Sunday game plan, and he has some ideas he would like to see incorporated? Or he shows up on draft day his own personal sequence list, and wants a lot of input. Or even look at a lot of NFL GM’s. Who hired some of these guys? How would an owner, who knows nothing about football, conduct interviews for a GM? No wonder Belichick goes to the super bowl almost every year, and there are 32 teams. No, no, no, no, no, no, no.

