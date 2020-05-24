Defenseless player protections may be extended for kick returners

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

NFL owners will vote this week on a rule proposal that will expand the definition of “defenseless” players to include punt and kickoff returners even after they have caught the kick.

The proposal, which was put forward by the Competition Committee and will be voted upon by the owners, expands defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but has not had time to avoid or ward off an opponent.

Defenseless players are protected from forcible hits to the head or neck area, hits from an opponent who lowers his helmet to make forcible contact, and hits from an opponent who launches into him. Kickoff and punt returners are already considered defenseless when they are attempting to field a kick that is in the air. But this proposal would extend the “defenseless” definition to include a returner “who has not had time to clearly become a runner.”

In other words, a return man can’t be drilled the moment he catches the ball. Instead, he has to have the ball long enough to give himself a chance to protect himself in some way, such as moving out of the way or giving a stiff arm.

NFL owners almost always support player safety rules that the Competition Committee has recommended, so this one seems like a safe bet to pass.

6 responses to “Defenseless player protections may be extended for kick returners

  2. Here we go again.

    Hopefully this rule will contain specific language about what it takes to “clearly become a runner”. Otherwise, this will be just another vague rule that will be interpreted badly and adversely effect the outcome of a game.

  3. Anybody else feel like the game would be a lot better and more fun to watch if the competition committee would just go away?

  4. Just don’t try to intentionally hurt the guy if he made the mistake of not calling a fair catch. It’s still legal to tackle him. The rule is fine.

  5. I’ve been ok with pretty much all the player safety rules so far, but this one is a bridge too far. As someone else mentioned, that’s what a fair catch is for. Eliminating the bang-bang hit here is just stupid and changes the dynamic of the play too much IMO as forcing a drop/fumble is such an integral part of the game.

  6. Chain Snatcher says: “It’s called a FAIR CATCH. What are we doing to the game?”
    ———————————-

    There’s no FAIR CATCH on kickoff returns. It’s a LIVE BALL.

    As for “what are we doing to the game”, it’s called adapting or get marginalized. Parents are not going to let their kids play contact football if safety is not ADDRESSED NOW.

