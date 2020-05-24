Hunter Henry: I think it’s fine playing out year under tag

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry said that he and the team were close to an agreement to a long-term extension earlier in the offseason, but momentum slowed before they could hammer out the final details of a new deal.

That didn’t appear to leave any hard feelings as Henry signed his franchise tag in April and has been taking part in the team’s offseason program. Henry has expressed a desire to get back to the negotiating table, but he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’d be OK if the tag remains in place for the entire year.

“I think it’s fine,” Henry said. “Obviously, I think I would like to get something done. Just security, and long term and just with the team and the franchise. It’s another year of playing football, man, that’s how I look at it. . . . Whatever the situation is, I’ll be looking forward to going out with this squad. I’m really looking forward to this team, the potential and what we have going for us in this 2020 season.”

July 15 is the deadline for Hunter and other players with franchise tags to sign multi-year deals ahead of the 2020 season.