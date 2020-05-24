K.J. Hill: I’m taking being the 34th wide receiver drafted as fuel

Getty Images

Wide receiver K.J. Hill left Ohio State with a school-record 201 career receptions, but that didn’t help him get picked in the early rounds of this year’s draft.

It didn’t help Hill get drafted in the middle rounds, either. Hill became the 34th receiver picked when the Chargers finally took him off the board in the seventh round with the 220th overall pick. It wasn’t how Hill hoped things would go and he says he’ll be using the 33 wideouts who went before him as motivation for the future.

“I felt it watching the draft,” Hill said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Every receiver that got picked before me, watching it, seeing it happen. I’m just taking that as fuel and putting that in the back of my head and remembering it every time I’m on the field, and remembering where I got picked and the guys that got picked before me.”

One of the 33 players Hill will keep in his mind is his teammate Joe Reed, who went in the fifth round. The two rookies will join Andre Patton and Darius Jennings as options to work alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Los Angeles.