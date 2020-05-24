Nathaniel Hackett: Too early to tell if there will be package of plays for Jordan Love

Getty Images

One of the common reactions from those down on the Packers’ decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round was that the team needed players who could help them win now.

Some have wondered if the Packers will find a way for Love to do that while serving as the backup behind Aaron Rodgers. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said this week that such questions won’t be answered for a while.

“I think everything’s still so early to tell,” Hackett said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Haven’t even really gotten to sit in a meeting room at Lambeau. I haven’t gotten to talk with him much or work face to face. I think there’s so much yet to be seen. You never know. Anything can happen.”

Hackett said the Packers “are always looking to try to accomplish that win each week” and we’ll have to wait to see if Love is going to be part of that effort during his rookie season.