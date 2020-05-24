New York approves opening of training camps

Getty Images

New York State says NFL teams can open training camps without running afoul of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed today that NFL training camps — as well as training for other pro sports teams in New York — will be permitted, as long as teams follow the appropriate health protocols.

The Bills are the only team that has training camp in New York State. The Giants and Jets both have their training camps in New Jersey. So Cuomo’s announcement only directly affects one NFL team.

But it’s a good sign for the league that New York, the state that has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus, is OK with training camps opening. Camps are slated to open in two months, and the league appears to be on course to have players back at team facilities by then.