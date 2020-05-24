Tom Brady, Peyton Manning meet again today

Getty Images

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will do something today that people throughout the country routinely do, to varying degrees of success and/or failure: They’re going golfing.

Peyton Manning, teaming up with Tiger Woods, will face Tom Brady, whose partner will be Phil Mickelson. The match will raise millions for COVID-19 relief, with the participants kicking in $10 million themselves.

The teams will play a best-ball format for the front nine. Then, after a quick break, the back nine will unfold with the teammates alternating shots from the spot of the best tee shot.

Although Brady usually got the better of Manning on a football field, the consensus betting lines make Woods and Manning the clear favorites to prevail.

The match, which begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and which will be televised on four networks at once (TBS, TNT, TruTV, and Headline News) happens at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Weather could be an issue, with thunderstorms in the local forecast throughout the afternoon. Which means it’s probably not a good idea to yell “rat farts.”