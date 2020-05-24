Travis Frederick: Cowboys have a chance to go far

Getty Images

The center position is one of the few question marks in the Cowboys’ starting lineup. That’s because Travis Frederick retired this offseason.

Joe Looney, rookie Tyler Biadasz, Connor Williams and Connor McGovern are candidates for the job.

The Cowboys will miss Frederick, and Frederick will miss the Cowboys. He will spend his time rooting on his favorite team from afar, believing they have a chance to go farther than they ever did during his seven seasons.

“The team is set up extremely well,” Frederick said, via Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The front office did a great job of getting people in place. On paper, it looks like a really, really solid team. They have a chance to go far.”

Frederick, who made five Pro Bowls, is spending his time losing weight and giving back. He has lost somewhere around 30 pounds, down a shirt size and two ring sizes by doing more cardio.

His foundation, “The Blocking Hunger Foundation,” provides food for lower-income families.

“People are out of work, and more important children are out of school and they lost access to free meals,” Frederick said. “We have seen an increase in demand. It’s difficult because people have less money to help out. We are doing our best.”