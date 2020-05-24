Tre Flowers uses social media to find receivers to work against

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers, who is home in San Antonio training, needed some competition last week. He posted an open invitation on Twitter, giving a time and a local high school for all comers.

University of Texas-San Antonio quarterback Frank Thomas, UTSA receiver Sheldon Jones and a high school quarterback were among at least a dozen players who showed up for the workout.

“All the retweets, all the replies, I wasn’t really expecting it,” Flowers said, via Evan Closky of KENS 5. “I wasn’t expecting this many people, so next time we’re going to have a little organization.”

Flowers, a fifth-round choice in 2018, has started 30 games the past two seasons. The Seahawks traded for Quinton Dunbar in the offseason to compete for Flowers’ starting right corner job.

But Dunbar now faces four felony counts of armed robbery.

So Flowers could end up keeping his job by default. He’s not counting on anything, though, which is why he is honing his craft with on-field workouts.