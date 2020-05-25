A Memorial Day unlike any other

Getty Images

The unofficial start of summer at its core has a solemn purpose. We remember on the final Monday in May those, like Pat Tillman, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of our freedoms.

This year, it’s very different. Accepting the Commander-in-Chief’s position that the American people are warriors in the fight against COVID-19, the 100,000 souls lost to the virus must be included in this, and every, Memorial Day. Indeed, if we are all warriors in this effort to eradicate a deadly virus from our midst, the thousands who have succumbed to it deserve to be remembered with reverence and respect.

Whether it’s invisible threat that emerged in China or a tangible danger from elsewhere on the globe, our way of life periodically becomes jeopardized by persons with malicious intent or simply by circumstance. For those who have lost their lives in the effort to restore and preserve the American way, we should cherish the many freedoms that our great nation provides to us.

And we indeed enjoy many freedoms. Sometimes, however, freedom has reasonable limits, from the restriction on First Amendment rights that comes from the prohibition against shouting “fire” in a crowded theater to the enhanced surveillance activities that sprang up in the wake of 9/11 to the basic expectations that the healthy will not imperil the elderly or infirm during the ongoing pandemic.

Today, we honor those who fought and died for our freedoms by recognizing that those freedoms are not unbridled, especially when those freedoms potentially impact others in a negative way. The lost lives become wasted if we fail or refuse to preserve the delicate balance between practicing freedom and protecting our fellow man.

The mere fact that this opinion will be regarded by some as controversial underscores the importance of a broader recalibration of our national priorities. If we can’t agree on the most basic and fundamental principles of a society that is both free and civilized, we genuinely risk losing it.