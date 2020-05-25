Austin Ekeler welcomes leadership role in running backs room

Getty Images

Three years ago, Austin Ekeler entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Western State. He just turned 25 last week, but Ekeler is the old guy in the running backs room now.

“I feel like I just got in the league, but now I’m the oldest guy in the room,” Ekeler said, via Chris Hayre of the team website.

The offseason departures of Melvin Gordon and Derek Watt have left Ekeler as the starter and the leader of the unit. He knows his “role has changed to help these younger guys.”

“I think that’s the biggest thing with Austin is just growing as a leader,” running backs coach Mark Ridgley said, via Hayre. “And again, not only of our room, but as a leader of our team. I think that’s important. You lose guys like Philip [Rivers] and some older guys that have been around for a while – some voices that have resonated very loudly in our locker room. We need to replace that as well.”

Ekeler had 225 touches for 1,550 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. That included 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, with only Christian McCaffrey having more receptions among running backs in 2019.

It earned Ekeler the confidence of the coaching staff, a multiyear contract from the team and a leadership role in the running backs room.