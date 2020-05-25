Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy are co-favorites for coach of the year

Getty Images

In any given year, Patriots coach Bill Belichick deserves serious consideration for the coach of the year award. This year, he’s one of the favorites to win it.

Via FanDuel, Belichick (who already has three coach of the year trophies on the mantle) and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy have the shortest odds to win 2020 coach of the year, at +1200 (i.e., bet $100 to win $1,200).

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and Colts coach Frank Reich have +1400 odds. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s odds are at +1800. Four coaches are at +2000: Bills coach Sean McDermott, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and Saints coach Sean Payton are at +2200. Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Broncos coach Vic Fango have +2400 odds.

Fives coaches come in at +2600: Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and Rams coach Sean McVay. Seven coaches are at +3000: Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Falcons coach Dan Quinn, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Bears coach Matt Nagy, Lions coach Matt Patricia, Panthers coach Matt Rhule, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

At +3400 are Giants coach Joe Judge, Raiders coach Jon Gruden, and Washington coach Ron Rivera. Jets coach Adam Gase and Texans coach Bill O’Brien are at +4400, and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is at +5000.

Loosely speaking, coach of the year goes to the man whose team most significantly exceeds its expectations for the season. Whether it’s a team that’s expected to finish at the bottom of its division winning the division title or whether it’s a team that was believed to be a contender that becomes a powerhouse, the key to getting votes is clearing the bar by the highest amount possible.