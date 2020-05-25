Brian Schottenheimer: Russell Wilson “the wrong guy to doubt”

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Brian Schottenheimer thinks his team has a couple of things going for it as they prepare for the 2020 season under unusual circumstances.

The Seahawks have continuity at the upper levels of head coach Pete Carroll’s staff, which Schottenheimer thinks may give them “a chance to get more done than the new staffs” that have to work on installing systems with teams working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also have quarterback Russell Wilson.

Schottenheimer told Will Brinson of CBS Sports that he knew Wilson was “a good player” when he took the Seahawks job before the 2018 season, but wound up being “quite honestly blown away” by how much Wilson can do once he started watching him closely. He thinks others have made the same mistake evaluating Wilson and cites Wilson’s lack of MVP votes over his career as one of the signs that’s the case.

“Unless you truly love the Seahawks and watch the Seahawks, I think what he does just comes so naturally and easy that people underestimate him,” Schottenheimer said. “I know one thing, I’m thrilled and excited about 2020 because I think the chatter about the MVP votes will motivate him. He is ready to work. He’s always ready to work, but he’s the wrong guy to doubt. He’s the wrong guy to say, ‘Nah, he can’t do that.’ He will carry a grudge and he will work his ass off to make it go.”

Wilson is one of the betting favorites to win the MVP this season, so he might be able to notch a few votes if the Seahawks’ continuity helps them back to the top of the NFC this year.