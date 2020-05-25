Fewer than 20 percent of all draft picks have signed

Getty Images

The signing of draft picks to contracts is happening, but not nearly as quickly as it has in recent years.

Through Friday, only 48 of 255 draft selections had signed, a rate of 18.82 percent.

Two first-round picks have signed: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth overall) and Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (seventh overall). That’s the lowest number in any round.

The most picks have signed in round six — 14 of 35.

Teams that had yet to sign any draft picks as of Friday include the Cardinals, Falcons, Bears, Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Chargers, Raiders, Vikings, Saints, Jets, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Washington.

There’s no urgency to sign rookie this year, because there are no offseason programs. The process undoubtedly will accelerate, likely after the Fourth of July. Until then, plenty of rookies will have to wait for their money.