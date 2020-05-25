Joe Flacco’s record against AFC East a positive for Jets

Getty Images

Since he’s coming off neck surgery, it’s unclear when Joe Flacco will even be ready to play. And in a perfect world for the Jets, he wouldn’t play at all.

But their new backup quarterback has at least shown he could help them in their own division.

As noted by Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Flacco’s record against the AFC East is his best of any in the conference he’s played in.

He’s 13-6 against those teams (.684), including a 6-0 mark against the Dolphins. He’s also 3-1 against the Bills and the Jets, and though he’s 1-4 in the regular season against the Patriots, he did win a pair of road playoff games there.

Again, if Flacco is even able to play, the fact he’s playing means something happened to Sam Darnold. But the Jets need someone in case, since they’ve lost their last 11 games when a backup quarterback starts, including six the last two years when Darnold was unable to play.