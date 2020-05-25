Matt Nagy switching gears on playing starters in preseason

Getty Images

The Bears are scheduled to play their first preseason game on August 15 against the Browns and head coach Matt Nagy is planning a different approach to that game than last year’s exhibition contests.

Nagy rested first-team players during the preseason, but said during a recent appearance on The Waddle and Silvy Show that the team will do things differently this time around.

“As we talk, that’s one of the things that I look back at from last year that I’m not happy about that I made a decision to do in the preseason,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “Number one, I think it’s good for them to have it, but number two it sets the mentality. So that’s not going to happen this year.”

One difference from last year is the need to decide on a starting quarterback. Nagy said that Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky are not competing during the team’s remote offseason program, which leaves plenty of work for the summer and the Bears are going to want to evaluate the quarterbacks with starters once they do finally get on the field.