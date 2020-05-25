Matt Skura still building strength in his knee

Getty Images

Ravens center Matt Skura knew something was wrong when he “felt three distinct pops in my knee” after going down with an injury in Week 11 last year and the diagnosis of his injury confirmed that feeling.

Skura tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in that game against the Rams and has been rehabbing since that point with the goal of being ready for the 2020 season. He said recently that he hopes he’ll be ready to go when training camp gets underway, but still has some work to do as he tries to get to that point.

“I’m feeling good strength wise, and obviously I’m still building that up. I just have to see how I feel when there’s a moving target, or when there’s another 300-pound dude trying to get to the quarterback or a running back. We’ll see how it feels then. But as of right now, things are feeling good. . . . I’d say I’m almost at full speed running. I can’t go from a stop all the way to full speed as quickly as I used to yet, but I’m getting close to that, maybe 80 to 90 percent.”

Skura was replaced by Patrick Mekari after he was hurt last season and General Manager Eric DeCosta recently suggested they’ll be in the mix to start this year along with incumbent left guard Bradley Bozeman. 2020 fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson could also be part of a competition once the Ravens are on the field.