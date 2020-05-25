Matthew Stafford: We want to be a great offense

Posted by Charean Williams on May 25, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Matthew Stafford ranked second in the NFL in touchdowns (19), fourth in passing yards (2,499) and fifth in passer rating (106.0) before a Week Nine back injury prematurely ended his season.

It was the Lions quarterback’s first year in Darrell Bevell’s offense.

Now back to health, and with a year in the offense, Stafford expects bigger and better things from himself and the offense this season.

“We want to be a great offense, and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page, pulling in the same direction,” Stafford said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I think we’ve got that. Hopefully, we can continue to grow and get better in year two.”

The Lions have receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and tight end T.J. Hockenson back this season. Rookie D'Andre Swift has joined the running backs room with Kerryon Johnson.

Stafford, 32, is heading into his 12th season and his second with Bevell. That experience, Stafford said, should help the Lions given COVID-19’s impact on the offseason program.

“It doesn’t hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in,” Stafford said. “Definitely, I feel like it’s a positive for us as a team and for myself. When I get out there and throw with those guys, when I get chances to work with them, I feel like I can teach them as good as our coaches can on what we’re looking for and what they need to do. That’s an advantage for us. Now let’s just hope that shows up on Sundays.”

Stafford faces pressure in 2020 to actually do what he hopes to do.

7 responses to “Matthew Stafford: We want to be a great offense

  1. If Stafford can stay healthy the Lion’s offense has enough tools to churn out a decent amount of points.

  2. Too bad so sad Matt, your in the same division as the World Champan Green Bay Packers. At least you won’t have the investment of a house in the area, that would complicate things. Look on the bright side, you still have the Bears and the purple ladies up in tundra land.

  3. Matt Hasselbeck Matt Stafford….only 1 has won playoff games and been to a super bowl yet the other gets talked up every year as being tough and having HOF level skills. Kinda like the early Corona projections.

  4. Stafford hadn’t missed a game in almost nine years so expect him healthy and ready to build upon last season. He actually could have come back in week 16 had the last two games meant anything.

  6. 12 years, no playoffs wins, $135 million dollar contract. Yet Dak is bashed 100x more.

  7. Hard not to feel like the window is beginning to close for Stafford. One of the more underrated players, but season ending back injuries the past two seasons is not a good sign.

    Let’s hope the rookie guards develop fast to help give Stafford the running game he has never had in his career.

