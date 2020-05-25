Mike Tomlin: Reasonable to expect Benny Snell to continue to take off

Getty Images

The Steelers are banking on running back James Conner bouncing back after an injury-plagued 2019 season, but they also have high hopes for another member of the backfield.

2019 fourth-round pick Benny Snell came up during Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s visit with Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari on Facebook Live. Snell went to Kentucky before running 108 times for 426 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and Tomlin said he expects a step forward this season.

“I’m excited about Year Two,” Tomlin said, via SteelersDepot.com. “You know how it is, you’ve been a lap around the track, you kind of know how to ground is laid. He had some contribution to us a year ago and it’s reasonable to expect him to just continue to take off and be a big-time guy for us.”

Conner only had 116 carries last season, so a return to health and his lead back status would leave less work for other backs. Assuming Snell makes good on Tomlin’s projection, he should be in line for a lot of it.