NFL failed miserably with pass interference replay, Troy Vincent says

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2020, 8:50 AM EDT
For the first time in 2019, pass interference was reviewable on replay. That worked so poorly that in 2020, it won’t be. And NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent says the NFL needs to learn from its mistake.

Vincent told Peter King for Football Morning in America that the league has to be better prepared to make significant changes than it was when it made that change.

“We saw, a year ago, when [the pass-interference rule] played out, starting with myself, what we put in place last year . . . Those outcomes were not good for professional football. Because we didn’t do the proper due diligence, it played out publicly. The last thing people should be talking about is the way the game is officiated. They [officials] should be faceless objects, managing and facilitating game flow,” Vincent said. “We failed. I’m first in line. I shared that [with league officials]. I failed, as the leader of that department. I failed. We cannot allow that to happen again. What did we learn from that? We’ve got to do our due diligence. You can’t rush and just shove something in there without knowing all the consequences. And we found that out last year, live and in action, publicly. We didn’t do [our due diligence] last year, and we failed, and we failed miserably.”

Some fans were hoping the NFL would be able to fix pass interference replay without just throwing the whole thing out, but that won’t happen, at least not this year. There’s so little support for replay review of pass interference that it’s not even on the agenda when the owners have their virtual meeting this week. The league has killed it and labeled it a failure.

1 responses to “NFL failed miserably with pass interference replay, Troy Vincent says

  1. We failed. I’m first in line. I shared that [with league officials]. I failed, as the leader of that department. I failed. We cannot allow that to happen again. What did we learn from that?
    ——————————–
    I learned from that…that the NFL has a curious way of allowing inconsistencies to be part of their enforcement of rules, and they are fine with the appearance that some teams benefit more than others…case in point…Only ONE TD was taken off the board by a penalty being called by the replay official on a play that had no flags thrown on the field…The only one and it cost the Vikings a TD at Green Bay in a game they ultimately lost by five points…before anyone rolls their eyes and acts like the Packers don’t benefit from more bogus calls than anyone else, consider this…there were 1,332 touchdowns scored in the 2019 season…ONE was overturned by a replay official calling a penalty…despite every TD being reviewed…

