Retirement an option for Devonta Freeman

Getty Images

Free agent running back Devonta Freeman is prepared to wait until he gets a contract offer to his liking. He may be waiting forever.

Retirement may be an option for Freeman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Although Rapoport said the more likely option is that Freeman will eventually accept whatever the best offer on the table is, the 28-year-old Freeman is disappointed enough that retirement isn’t out of the question.

That comes on the heels of last week’s report that Freeman was willing to sit out the season if he didn’t get a good offer.

Over the last three seasons with the Falcons, Freeman averaged more than $7 million a year. Realistically, he’s not going to get anything close to that this year after putting up a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019. Retiring might be the only option if Freeman isn’t willing to settle for a lot less than he’s already received.