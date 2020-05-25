Taylor Rapp burns 10,000 calories in one-day challenge

Getty Images

NFL players without home gyms have had to get somewhat creative in their workouts. No one has gotten more creative than Rams safety Taylor Rapp.

Rapp tweeted that he burned 10,521 calories Saturday, beginning his day-long workout at 4:30 a.m. and finishing at 9:09 p.m.

He biked 125 miles, with 103 coming in one ride, swam 1.25 miles, hiked four miles, ran three miles and had a short workout.

It came as part of the #10kCalorie Challenge.

Rapp might never accomplish anything in his athletic career quite as impressive as what he did Saturday. Some might even call it crazy as he took 93,963 steps, traveled 53.27 miles, worked out 18 hours, 21 minutes.

On top of that, he did it on four hours and four minutes of sleep.

Rapp did not indicate what he ate or how many calories he consumed during the day.

He made 100 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in his rookie season after the Rams made him a second-round draft choice.