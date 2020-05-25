Will Richardson may be supplanting Cam Robinson at LT for Jaguars

Getty Images

As the Jaguars try to win enough games to stave off a franchise reset, one of the most important positions on the offensive line could be in new hands.

As explained by John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Will Richardson will move from right guard to left tackle, where he’ll have a chance to supplant Cam Robinson.

Last year, Richardson shared time at right guard with A.J. Cann. This year, coach Doug Marrone wants to find a spot where Richardson can thrive.

“The one thing about Will is that he’s shown progress, shown the ability to play and be consistent when we kept [him] in one position,” Marrone said. “I think if we stick him at one position, he can grow.”

Left tackle is the only spot where Richardson would have a chance to win the starting job; the line is otherwise set with Brandon Linder at center, Andrew Norwell at left guard, and Jawaan Taylor at right tackle.

As noted by Reid, G.M. Dave Caldwell has made it clear that the team is happy with the offensive line positions other than left tackle.

“Andrew played at a high level,” Caldwell said at the Scouting Combine. “Linder probably played at an extremely high level at center. A.J. did a nice job as a rotating guard, and we have a guy that we feel like has a high ceiling in [Jawaan] Taylor.”

Losing the starting job would be an unfortunate development for Robinson, a second-round pick who enters a contract year. Obviously, it becomes much harder to have the kind of season that will allow him to cash in if he’s spending most of his time on the sideline.