4th-and-15 alternative shouldn’t be available to the team that is leading

The 4th-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, as currently formulated, would allow a team to use it up to twice per game, even if the team is leading. And that would be a mistake.

The scrimmage play is being proposed primarily as a way to give the team that is trailing a chance to close the gap, a better chance than the current onside-kick configuration that, given changes to the formation, has made it much harder for the kicking team to recover. It therefore should be confined to the team that is losing the game and, in turn, trying to tie things up or take the lead.

The fact that the clock will run coupled with the ability to use the 4th-and-15 play while leading would give a team an opportunity to easily cement a win after going ahead late. In lieu of kicking off and giving the losing team a chance for a Stanford band-style play, the team that takes a late lead can opt for the 4th-and-15 play, burning off the last few seconds with the quarterback running around and/or throwing the ball deep, like Patrick Mahomes did to ice Super Bowl LIV.

Speaking of Mahomes, the fact that the Chiefs already are drooling over the 4th-and-15 possibility for retaining possession could present a different problem. Football could essentially become “make it, take it” for the Chiefs, and a 7-0 lead could quickly mushroom to 21-0.

The fix is easy. Either prevent the team that is leading from using the 4th-and-15 play or make it an untimed down. Any other approach defeats the overriding purpose of the play: To give the team that’s losing a chance to win.

26 responses to “4th-and-15 alternative shouldn’t be available to the team that is leading

  1. or dont introduce gimmicks to football. re-instate the old rules for onside kicks and get back to teams who are losing are losing for a reason, and shouldn’t be given an easy way to comeback

  4. The purpose of the rule is to provide a safe alternative to the onside kick, NOT to give the trailing team a chance to win.

    The 4th and 15 should neither benefit the trailing or leading team. Running the clock seems necessary to balance the play. If the clock remained dead, either the LOS needs to be moved back or the yards to gain needs to increase.

  6. Nobody’s “drooling” at the option, not even Mahomes and Reid. And it should not be exclusively for the trailing team, tho most will use it like like that. Tweak the clock issues for sure, but leave the random use of it viable.

  8. AGREE ,only the losing team should be able to use it.
    You closed Billy Cheats way of taking time off the clock , so why open another way for him to cheat ?
    HE WILL FIND IT ,I CAN ALREADY SEE IT

  9. This entire help the losing team scheme was first dreamed up by Elway and the Broncos after watching Mahomes beat them twice in the same game in his first game.

    In Denver, he took a 4th quarter seat after taking a two score lead and then came back on the field again after his backup gave the lead away and won the game again.

  10. Of course it shouldn’t be available to the leading team. Also, it should be an untimed down.

  11. “And that would be a mistake.”

    This entire rule would be a mistake, regardless whether you are ahead or trailing. If you’re losing, you probably deserve to be. Why offer a cheap method to steal a game? And I’m glad the onside kick is incredibly difficult to pull off…it should be! You want to get rid of the onside kick? Fine, get rid of it. But don’t replace it with a scammy alternative that gives just about any team a realistic shot at stealing a game they don’t deserve to win in the first place. Quit making up dumb rules that don’t improve the game.
    How about if a team throws an interception, they get one 4th and 15 chance to undo the INT and get the ball back? And if they miss, the other team gets the ball at the 2 yard line? Yep, almost at stupid as this proposed rule…

  12. Absolutely it should be available to the leading team. Think of the drama if they go for it and miss. That’s a turnover that could put the game in doubt.

  13. What a foolish point of view. Even now at anytime a team can do an onside kick? Seriously? You think that a team that is down is the ONLY tram that should have an unfair advantage by being able to try a 4th and 15 and not give the team that is a head a chance to cement the win? Sometimes I don’t understand you Mr. Florio. I almost don’t know why I read your posts anymore. I find I disagree with about 90% of all your points of view. Your view on this is as bad as your view that the NFL holding the NFL draft would be one of their worst decisions and it was a total and monumental success. If this is adopted, every team should be allowed to do it and do it at anytime during a game. It’s not a good teams fault like the Chiefs that another team can’t stop them on a 4th and 15 from the 25. To give an inferior team an unfair advantage by only giving it to them? What a foolish thought process.

  14. “the team that takes a late lead can opt for the 4th-and-15 play, burning off the last few seconds with the quarterback running around and/or throwing the ball deep”
    _____________

    You understand that this has always been an option for teams, right? They’ve always had the ability to go for it late on 4th down and kill some time meaning this would be no different at all from current rules.

  15. Teams do squib kicks all the time to kill time on the clock. What’s the difference? Less rules. You didn’t cover a tie score. There is an old adage: K.I.S.S. Keep it Simple Stupid! Two times in a game. period. No restrictions. The kickoff is a timed down. So should this play.

  16. Actually, Florio, the team that scores a touchdown and a two point conversion should get the ball back off a kickoff – the defense did not do its job to stop the offense and there is no right to possess the ball by the opposing team. There would be no need for an onside kick gimmick. If a team scores 8, they get the ball back automatically regardless of the score. The only way they should not get the ball back is if they score a field goal or a conventional 7 point play. This strategy would place a premium on defense and would put meaning into the 2 point conversion that simply doesn’t exist now. And I don’t want to hear about offenses keeping the ball – quite simply if a defense can’t stop a two point conversion, their team doesn’t deserve the ball back.

  17. Probably not a big data set, but I’d be curious to know the percentage of made 4-and-15s (or the vicinity). How does that compare to the percentage of successful onside kicks? I suspect the 4th-down plays are more successful, but if they’re in the same range as the old onside kick, I think it would be a good add to the game now that the onside kick is almost meaningless. Except it should be an untimed down so that it isn’t used as a way to ensure the other time has no chance for a comeback.

  18. Can you punt in this scenario? Since the clock starts on the snap, you can easily punt the ball 40+ yards downfield and run off 6+ seconds before the opponent fair catches the ball. It would be a loophole for teams taking the lead in the last seconds of a game.

  20. If the play isn’t available consistently to both sides, then it is gimmicky. If it is gimmicky, it’s a bad idea. Either allow it whenever desired (a limit on the number of times one team can use it per game is perfectly fair) or else don’t do it at all.

  21. The fix is easy. Either prevent the team that is leading from using the 4th-and-15 play or make it an untimed down. Any other approach defeats the overriding purpose of the play: To give the team that’s losing a chance to win.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    No. I think you are wrong. The fix is to return to the way it was a few years ago or demonstrate via unaltered raw data how the new rules have helped in any tangible way before trying to add further modifications that are likely not even necessary.

  23. This fix is easy: reset the kickoff rules to allow the onside kick to work. 4th-and-15 alternative shouldn’t be available – period.

  24. This is ridiculous. In what scenario does it make sense to punish the team that has earned the lead? Why not just make a rule that a team trailing by more than 14 points gets 6 downs instead of four to get 10 yards? Equally brainless.

  25. All of the “what if’s “ make any rule change a challenge. I say that the leading team only get three downs to get to the line to gain. Maybe; no more than 7 point leads can be carried forward into the last quarter? How about the defensive team gets to have 12 men on the field, if behind in the 4 th quarter?

    Okay; enough with the changes……

  26. If you go for 4th and 15 you lose all your time outs and there is no 2 minute warning, plus the clock does not stop when you go out of bounds.

