Blake Jarwin: I have to prove I deserve what Cowboys gave me

Getty Images

Jason Witten is no longer a member of the Cowboys, but he’s still available for the player set to replace him as the team’s starting tight end.

Blake Jarwin said Witten reached out to him recently to talk about the “awesome opportunity” that’s in front of him this season. Jarwin said that Witten said he “just wants to make sure I don’t take anything for granted and push myself daily” and Jarwin described himself as ready for the challenge of being the starter.

“I’m excited for the task,” Jarwin said, via the team’s website. “I’m grateful that they believe in me to be the future of the tight end positon. It’s my job to never be content with that. To just say ‘I got a great deal now and I can coast.’ That’s never been my approach and that won’t be approach in the future. Now I have to push myself even harder and prove that I deserve what they gave me.”

Witten had 63 catches for the Cowboys last season before moving on to the Raiders as a free agent. Jarwin has caught 58 passes over the last two seasons, but should get his chance to boost those numbers in 2020.