Brandon Graham thinks Eagles have an advantage over the rest of the NFC East

Getty Images

Well before NFL teams shut down their facilities and moved to virtual offseason programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, three of the four NFC East teams decided to make coaching changes.

The Eagles, who won the division last year, were the only team to resist a change and one veteran member of the team thinks that bodes well for them. Defensive end Brandon Graham believes the coaching continuity will give them a leg up on the rest of the division as long as the players do their best to press that perceived advantage.

“I’m all-in,” Graham said, via the team’s website. “It’s all about having an advantage and I feel like we’ve got an advantage right now. We’ve got the same coach. All we have to do is make sure that we take this offseason like we’re supposed to.”

Graham isn’t the only person proposing that bringing back a high number of coaches and players from last season gives teams a bigger edge this year, but the proof of that won’t come until the fall.