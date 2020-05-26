Cassius Marsh excited for “great opportunity” with Jaguars

Getty Images

New Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Cassius Marsh is the first second-generation player in franchise history. Marsh’s father, Curtis, was a wide receiver in the NFL for three seasons and was a part of the first draft class in team history in 1995.

“I know my dad was the part of the first draft class ever for the Jaguars, so that’s actually pretty cool man,” Marsh said, via Cole Pepper of News 4. “A couple of milestones for the family.”

Marsh is entering his seventh seasons in the NFL. After being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, Marsh has spent time with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. While primarily used as a pass rusher, Marsh has experience playing linebacker as well and expects to play in multiple roles with Jacksonville.

“You’ll see me all over the field,” Marsh said, via the team’s website.

Marsh will be somewhat familiar with the system he’s joining with the Jaguars. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash was on Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle from 2011-12 and runs a similar defensive scheme to the one Carroll deployed with the Seahawks. Marsh played as a situational pass rusher and was first tried out as a strong-side linebacker in Seattle. He’s been able to play both roles in his subsequent stops.

Marsh is excited for the chance he’ll have to contribute in Jacksonville.

“I think it is a great opportunity and it is a great defense,” Marsh said. “Whatever knowledge that I have that I feel like can help guys, I am always open to sharing it and helping whoever needs help. I am looking forward to getting out there and getting to know my teammates better.