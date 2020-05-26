Dolphins turning Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in theater

Getty Images

Every NFL team is facing the prospect of replacing lost revenue from ticket sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the Dolphins appear set to try by turning their stadium into a drive-in theater.

Hard Rock Stadium announced plans for “The Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium” which will allow 230 cars to park on the stadium floor to watch movies and other events on the large end zone-corner video screens.

Per the release, the theater will show “select Miami Dolphins matchups from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events.”

It’s one way to be socially distant, and it’s certainly a unique idea.