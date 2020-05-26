Flock of Ravens heading to South Florida to work out with Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

With uncertainty about when or whether teams will be able to work together prior to training camps, more quarterbacks are arranging their own workouts.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Ravens wideout Miles Boykin said he was going to South Florida next week, to work out with quarterback Lamar Jackson and others.

Boykin has been working out near Baltimore with backup Trace McSorley lately, but said wide receiver Marquise Brown and others would be working out with Jackson.

Tom Brady‘s had similar throwing sessions with teammates in Tampa, and you have to figure that many groups of players will be doing so soon.