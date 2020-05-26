FOX tries out fake crowd noise for Bundesliga soccer

Getty Images

FOX has taken a big step closer to using fake crowd noise for fan-free football.

Currently airing on FS1 is a Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The stadium is empty, but the broadcast include traditional soccer sounds, from the persistent dull rumble to scattered chants.

The game is scoreless, so there’s not yet been a chance to hear how FOX will handle the reaction to a goal.

It all sounds natural, until the camera angle inevitably shows the thousands of empty seats in the venue.

FOX and other networks reportedly are considering fake crowd noise for NFL broadcasts this season, if games don’t include fans in the stands.