FOX tries out fake crowd noise for Bundesliga soccer

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

FOX has taken a big step closer to using fake crowd noise for fan-free football.

Currently airing on FS1 is a Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The stadium is empty, but the broadcast include traditional soccer sounds, from the persistent dull rumble to scattered chants.

The game is scoreless, so there’s not yet been a chance to hear how FOX will handle the reaction to a goal.

It all sounds natural, until the camera angle inevitably shows the thousands of empty seats in the venue.

FOX and other networks reportedly are considering fake crowd noise for NFL broadcasts this season, if games don’t include fans in the stands.

4 responses to “FOX tries out fake crowd noise for Bundesliga soccer

  1. Have you ever tried to watch that TV show, Friends? The constant laugh track at the end of every line is absolutely and totally distracting. I could never even finish one episode, it is so annoying. I can imagine that this will work out like that, with it being obviously phoney and take away from the game.

    Maybe CBS could nail if. However, if there is anyone who I do not trust to handle things well, it is the home of Joe Buck, Fox Sports, or the land of tacky graphics and bad games at ESPN.

  2. NO.

    Change the focus from crowd noise to player noise.

    I want to hear all the Omaha, Mike, Pass etc comments from the players not to mention the shouts from the side lines.

  3. Honestly thought this sounded dumb the first time I heard about it, but having now watched with and without the fake crowd noise, it is MUCH BETTER with it. The silence is just too weird.

  4. Such a big miss, imho.

    Throughout industries across the world, we have seen those that accept the restrictions we operate in and use them, as opposed to try cover up it ain’t happening, have done best. NFL Draft was a highlight.

    We all know there ain’t no fans in the stands. We accept it that ‘it is what it is.’

    Just show the game as natural. Let’s hear the sounds from the players. Don’t insult our intelligence. We won’t turn off because we’re upset that you don’t have fans in the stands or crowd noise.

