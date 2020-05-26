Frank Reich: Colts fans should be “really excited” after offseason moves

Getty Images

The Colts have made the postseason only once in the past five seasons. They have not won the division since 2014.

After what they consider a successful offseason, filling many needs, the Colts believe they are ready to contend.

Coach Frank Reich shared his optimism in a conference call with the team’s beat reporters Tuesday.

“I think Colts fans should be really excited right now,’’ Reich said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “I know you don’t want to get over-hyped. You’d rather under-promise and over-deliver, but I’m excited. I think Colts Nation should be excited.

“This roster is a good roster; good players, good talent.’’

The Colts re-signed offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo, signed quarterback Philip Rivers and cornerback Xavier Rhodes among others in free agency, traded for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and drafted receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor among others.

Reich texted General Manager Chris Ballard over the weekend, congratulating him for a job well done. Reich said Ballard took a “very measured, very calculated’’ approach this offseason, and it paid dividends.

“As you look at what we were prioritizing, we accomplished a lot of what we wanted to accomplish,’’ Reich said.