Frank Reich “super pumped” about Parris Campbell

Getty Images

The Colts have high hopes for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. after taking him in the second round of this year’s draft, but he isn’t the only young receiver they hope to see step up alongside T.Y. Hilton this season.

Indianapolis drafted Parris Campbell in the second round last year, but didn’t get a lot out of him as a rookie. Campbell dealt with a variety of injuries, including a broken foot that ended his season, and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

The failure to launch last year hasn’t dimmed head coach Frank Reich’s enthusiasm about what Campbell brings to the table.

“I’m super pumped about Parris and his upside,” Reich said on a conference call, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

Reich said that Campbell will play more in the slot than he did as a rookie. Presumably that would put Pittman and Hilton on the outside of an offense the Colts hope catches fire with Philip Rivers at quarterback.