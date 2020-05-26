Giants to start process of reopening next week

Getty Images

With New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declaring that professional sports can return to work in his state, the Giants are going to ease into the process.

Much as the Jets, who just announced they were using a “phased approach” to a return, the Giants are going to be patient.

“Governor Murphy and his administration continue to guide New Jerseyans through this very difficult time,” the team said in a statement. “We have been in close contact with Governor Murphy’s staff to comply with the state’s protocols throughout.

“With today’s announcement by the governor, we are finalizing our plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. We will continue to have as many employees as possible working remotely. For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week, and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state’s guidelines and NFL protocols.”

Of course, healthy players and coaches can’t resume their normal activities (players who are rehabbing injuries have been able to be in facilities). The league’s holding that level of activity back until all teams can return to work.