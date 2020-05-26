ICYMI Tuesday

Getty Images

Summer unofficially has begun.

So here’s a quick list of the stories you may have missed, with a quick and easy link to each of them.

Now, get to work. Since you’re back at work. And looking for reasons to not work.

Teams need to get to work when it comes to signing their draft picks.

Devonta Freeman is considering retirement.

Unless he isn’t.

The league believes Colin Kaepernick has retired.

Unless it doesn’t.

The NFL admits that replay review of pass interference was a debacle.

Sky Judge could be a debacle, too.

Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Chargers TE Hunter Henry says “it’s fine” (presumably not in the drinking-coffee-in-a-flaming-room meme way) to play the season under the franchise tag.

Could the Packers have a package of plays for rookie QB Jordan Love?

The Cowboys apparently won’t be trading for Jets S Jamal Adams.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Patriots coach Bill Belichick are co-favorites for coach of the year.

There aren’t many ways to truly fix the NFL’s “broken system” of minority hiring.

Former Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich thinks that Bill Belichick eventually will choose Brian Hoyer over Jarrett Stidham.

Rams S Taylor Rapp really likes to exercise.

A proposal to restore overtime to 15 minutes won’t be on the agenda for owners this week.

Patrick Mahomes is also the MVP of commencement speeches.

New Jets QB Joe Flacco has done well against the AFC East.

Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman “strongly believes” the Cowboys and Dak Prescott will work out a new contract.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes in RB Benny Snell.

Are the Cardinals interested in DE Everson Griffen?

NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent says the league is still planning for full stadiums.

Once the pandemic ends, states could boost busted budgets by legalizing sports betting (and weed).

Given the pandemic, it could make sense to have an extra quarterback away from the team and under quarantine.

Michigan’s president claims that football won’t happen unless “all students” are back on campus.

Stanford coach David Shaw has no NFL curiosity.

It’s been 50 years since Gale Sayers paid public tribute to Brian Piccolo.