Jalen Ramsey says he won’t hold out

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be at training camp, whether he has a new contract or not.

Ramsey, who will make $13.7 million this year in the final season of his rookie contract, told reporters that his agent and the team are on the same page, and he’s confident things will work out one way or the other.

“The Rams know where I stand, and I think that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” Ramsey said.

If Ramsey wanted to hold out, he’d have leverage. The Rams traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to get Ramsey from Jacksonville, and they obviously want to see some return on that investment. They want Ramsey on the field, not holding out for more money.

And the Rams would also surely like to get a deal done with Ramsey because that $13.7 million cap hit puts them tight against the salary cap. A long-term deal that lowers Ramsey’s cap hit this year would create some breathing room.

But if it doesn’t happen, Ramsey is satisfied playing out his contract.