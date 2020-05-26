Jay Gruden: I think we can do a little more with DJ Chark

Getty Images

When Jay Gruden was hired as the new offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark said that he is excited about the opportunities that might come his way in Gruden’s scheme.

Gruden talked about Chark during a Tuesday conference call and it sounds like he’s equally intrigued about what Chark can bring to the table. Chark had 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns last year and Gruden said he thinks Chark can produce at a higher level if they move him around the field.

“He is playing with a load of confidence right now; I think we can do a little more with him and get him inside and in the slot,” Gruden said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the Jaguars website. “He is hungry and wants to be great, he is going to have a very bright future.”

Dede Westbrook saw most of the work out of the slot last season for Jacksonville, but Gruden may have different things in mind as he tries to get quarterback Gardner Minshew rolling right away in 2020.