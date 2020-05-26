JC Tretter: NFLPA has not agreed to any reopening plan

Getty Images

NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is pumping the brakes on talk that NFL minicamps will open in June.

Tretter, a center for the Browns, wrote on Twitter that the union hasn’t agreed to any plan to send players back to team facilities.

“Players: our union has not agreed to any reopening plan,” Tretter wrote. “Any reports about coming back to work are hypothetical. You will hear from the NFLPA when there are new developments.”

Tretter added that the report suggesting June 27 as a date on which minicamps could take place is incorrect, as the players have already negotiated for June 26 as the final day that players can be at work before the start of training camps in July.

The extent to which the players will resist efforts to make them report to team facilities remains to be seen, but Tretter wants the owners to know the NFLPA expects to be consulted on the league’s plans for reopening.