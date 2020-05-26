Jets will open facility with phased approach when “most practical” for their operations

Getty Images

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that professional sports teams “may return to training and even competition” as the state begins to allow more activities after widespread shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy’s announcement affects two NFL teams as the Giants and Jets both call the Garden State home. A spokesperson for the Jets said after Murphy’s announcement that the team was moving forward with discussions about the best way to reopen their facility.

“We are working closely with Governor Murphy’s office, the league and our medical staff to establish prudent, health and safety measures for our staff and players,” the spokesperson said, via NFL Media. “Based on those guidelines, we will begin to open our facility using a phased approach at a time that is the most practical for our operations.”

Some teams reopened their facilities last week and others plan to do so this week. As of now, neither coaches nor healthy players are permitted to be in the facility and that won’t change until all teams are able to open their facilities.