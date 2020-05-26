Joe Flacco wants to play but knows role is to help Sam Darnold

Getty Images

Joe Flacco entered every one of the previous 12 seasons as his team’s starter. He was given no opportunity to join a team as a starting quarterback this offseason, so he signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

Flacco will backup Sam Darnold.

“For me personally, I want to play football,” Flacco said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’ve had some things happen and got injured and had to have surgery. I’ve got to find my way back into the league. I want to play for years to come. I think these guys have given me a great opportunity and hope I can make the most of whatever my situation and whatever my role ends up being.”

Flacco, 35, vows to do whatever he can to help Darnold, who enters his third season with an 11-15 record with 5,889 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

“I want to, first and foremost, help the team in any way possible, but also be a guy that Sam can lean on and can learn from,” Flacco said. “I would say those are the two most important things — to help out the guys on the team and to help out Sam to do all he can.”