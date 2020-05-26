Josh Johnson hoping for NFL opportunity, waiting to see future of XFL

Getty Images

Josh Johnson led the XFL with a 106.3 passer rating, throwing for 1,076 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games. It has not led to an NFL opportunity.

Johnson, 34, continues to prepare as if he will get one.

“I think about it every day,” the Los Angeles Wildcats quarterback told Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “I’m waiting for the opportunity call from the NFL. . . . One thing I’ve learned in the NFL, trying to stick around (requires) patience. You never know when an opportunity is going to come. So I just have to stay ready, and don’t let nothing bring it down because I might get the call at Week One or I might get the call at Week 16.”

Johnson has played for 13 NFL teams in 12 seasons, seeing action in 33 games with eight starts. The last time he played an NFL regular-season game was in 2018 for Washington when he started the final three games.

The end of the XFL was a “blow to the gut,” Johnson said, and he is watching to what happens to the spring league. A report Tuesday indicates “dozens of bidders” are reviewing the league’s financial information, with interest in buying the XFL and relaunching it next February.

“Hell yeah, I’d consider it,” Johnson said about playing in the XFL again. “We had unfinished business, and I was enjoying myself playing football. I was there to be a football player, and I was really enjoying that experience. I think it’s worth the try, especially if you still want to continue to stay in this game like I do. There’s not a lot of options as football players.”