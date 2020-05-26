Kevin White trying not to let NFL “bust cards” consume his life

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kevin White hasn’t given up hope of continuing his NFL career, but the free agent was out of football last year and only managed to play 14 games in four seasons after the Bears made him the seventh overall pick in the draft.

The injuries that kept him off the field and a lack of production when he was healthy enough to play left White labeled as a bust. He didn’t argue with that label during an interview with JJ Stankevitz of NBCChicago.com. He said he “got dealt bust cards and can’t cry about it” because he feels he fell short due to things outside his control.

“You can’t let one thing in your life — okay, let’s say I never play a down of football ever again. I can’t let that consume the rest of my life,” White said. “That’s like a smidge compared to, hopefully, how long I’m gonna live. But it’s also a big part of my life so I do care about it, I do think about it but I’m not going to let it consume my life. I wouldn’t let football consume my life. It’s other things to do, it’s life. You got one life, I want to enjoy it, do the best I can at whatever profession I’m doing. But I just try to be happy. I’m alive. A lot of people aren’t alive right now. Why would I cry about what other people think or how my career has gone? A lot of people can’t say the things I’ve accomplished. But, yeah, just take it on the chin.”

The chances of White getting another chance to make good on the high expectations that accompanied him to the NFL probably aren’t great, which makes it all the healthier for him not to attach his future happiness to the way things played out for him on the football field.