Lions moving Jamal Agnew from cornerback to receiver

The Lions are trying to turn Jamal Agnew into a full-time receiver.

Peter King broke the news in his weekly Football Morning in America column Monday after the Lions allowed him access to a virtual receivers meeting. Agnew was on the video call.

Agnew has played 30 offensive snaps in his career, mostly as a gadget running back and offensive weapon, 207 snaps at cornerback and 441 as a returner and core special teams player.

Agnew has participated in both the receivers and cornerbacks’ meetings this spring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. But the Lions’ plan to use Agnew exclusively at receiver this season.

The groundwork for the move began late last season when Agnew sat in on receiver meetings after injuries to Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall. Agnew played 10 offensive snaps in Week 17.

The Lions talked to him this spring about becoming a full-time receiver.

Agnew has proved dynamic with the ball in his hands, taking three punts and a kickoff for touchdowns in his career. He has a career average of 11.3 yards on 60 punt returns and a 24.1-yards average on 36 kickoff returns.