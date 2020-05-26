Lions, Panthers have received preseason proposals from The Greenbrier

Getty Images

Another NFL team could be coming to West Virginia later this year.

Per multiple sources, the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers have received proposals from The Greenbrier resort for 2020 training camp. The realities of the pandemic are prompting some teams to look elsewhere for training-camp locations.

As one source explained it, the Panthers are considering a relocation in and around the scheduled arrival of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, in late August. So, in theory, the Lions (or some other team) could conduct camp at The Greenbrier and the Panthers could follow the Lions (or some other team) for sessions late in the preseason preparation process.

The Saints trained at The Greenbrier from 2014 through 2016. The Texans spent 2017 and 2018 there.