Manning Passing Academy canceled

Getty Images

The annual Manning Passing Academy was scheduled for late June, but it has been added to the long list of events called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An email announcing the cancellation was sent to more than 1,000 campers who had signed up for this year’s chance to work with the Manning family and top collegiate quarterbacks at Nicholls State University in Louisiana. Archie Manning said that there was room to do on-field work without sacrificing safe practices, but the overall logistics weren’t going to work.

“But with dormitories and cafeterias and everything, we just can’t sanitize with that many kids,” Manning said, via NOLA.com. “So it’s best. And the virus doesn’t hit many kids. But I still have another 200 people as far as staff and coaches so it just wasn’t going to work.”

Manning started the camp in 1996 and said they had special things planned for the 25th anniversary. Those plans will be pushed to next year when Manning believes “we’ll have a grand camp” to mark the milestone.